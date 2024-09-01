Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at CLSA

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.20 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2.80. CLSA’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

Baozun Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Get Baozun alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

See Also

