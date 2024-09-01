Barclays Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $75.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.31.

Nutanix stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -902.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

