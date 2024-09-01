Barclays Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $295.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.47.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $277.28 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $145.38 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

