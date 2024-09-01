Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $24.00 price objective on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,638 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,182 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

