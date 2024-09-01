Bath & Body Works’ (BBWI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of BBWI opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

