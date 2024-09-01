Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
NYSE BBWI opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on BBWI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
Bath & Body Works Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
