BCGM Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock opened at $214.37 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.45 and a 1 year high of $226.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.94.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

