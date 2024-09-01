BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,298,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.