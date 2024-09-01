BCGM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,159,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,233,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA TLH opened at $107.42 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $110.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
