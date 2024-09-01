BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $288.66 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

