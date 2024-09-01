BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,351 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $4,438,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 58,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 65,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 45,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

