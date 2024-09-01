Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 3.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $89,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 21.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.41. 893,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $283.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.