Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 574.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BDRFF opened at $133.82 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $162.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.79.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

