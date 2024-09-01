Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 574.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
BDRFF opened at $133.82 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $162.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.79.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
