Beldex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $874,357.25 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Beldex has a total market cap of $336.01 million and $874,357.25 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.44 or 0.04257110 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00038495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,540,039 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,840,039 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

