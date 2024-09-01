Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.6 %

TDG stock traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,373.21. 251,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,272.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,256.80. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,380.83.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,422.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.