Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.6 %
TDG stock traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,373.21. 251,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,272.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,256.80. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,380.83.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,422.94.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
