Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAPR. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $503,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:BAPR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,219 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $246.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.