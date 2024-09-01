Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $2.84 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. 36,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,347. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

