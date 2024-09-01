Bellwether Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 293.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10,194.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

