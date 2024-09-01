Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,541 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,740 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $913,752,000 after buying an additional 259,403 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.30. 11,110,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.33 and a 200-day moving average of $180.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

