Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 928,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,330. The firm has a market cap of $476.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.38 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Berry’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

In other Berry news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $211,169.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRY

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.