Berry Wealth Group LP Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Berry Wealth Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,213. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HLI stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.62. 196,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $157.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

