Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases 128 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,226,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $128.84. 178,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Insider Activity

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

