Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases 201 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Berry Wealth Group LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $7.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.18. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

