Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases 728 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $400,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $97,889,000 after buying an additional 1,338,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $31.09. 11,287,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,803,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

