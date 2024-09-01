Berry Wealth Group LP Takes $157,000 Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $282,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,334,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,292,611 shares of company stock worth $285,547,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 7,368,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,453. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

