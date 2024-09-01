BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHP

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 56.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.