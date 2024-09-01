BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Update

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 115,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNexus Gene Lab stock remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. BioNexus Gene Lab has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

