BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Shares Down 10%

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

BioNxt Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Get BioNxt Solutions alerts:

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

BioNxt Solutions Company Profile

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNxt Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNxt Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.