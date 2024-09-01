Birgitte Brinch Madsen Acquires 15,000 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($26,111.04).

John Wood Group Stock Up 0.1 %

WG stock opened at GBX 131.10 ($1.73) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.98. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.67 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.20 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £901.30 million, a P/E ratio of -112.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.98) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.