Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07), reports. The business had revenue of $564.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.70 million. Birkenstock updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Birkenstock Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

