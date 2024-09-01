Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07), reports. The business had revenue of $564.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.70 million. Birkenstock updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Birkenstock Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Birkenstock
Birkenstock Company Profile
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
