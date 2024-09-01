Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.26 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $1,673.97 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007786 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,323.48 or 0.29942706 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.