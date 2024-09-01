Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGGF remained flat at $61.16 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $72.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

