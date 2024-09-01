Bittensor Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.99 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $271.51 or 0.00467678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bittensor has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a market cap of $1.99 billion and $38.96 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,315,478 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

