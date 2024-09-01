BitTorrent-New 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.38 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 13% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $800.03 million and approximately $13.38 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001310 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000084 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $10,596,133.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.