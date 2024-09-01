BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3744 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS BRLN opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.