BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3744 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS BRLN opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53.
BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Company Profile
