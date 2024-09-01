BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,070,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 6.7% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $901.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $903.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $839.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $808.52. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

