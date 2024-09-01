BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on September 6th

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1401 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

MEAR opened at $50.33 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

