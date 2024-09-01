BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.71

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.71 and last traded at $61.71, with a volume of 26526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.17.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

