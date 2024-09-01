Blue Fin Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $148.17 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average of $137.67.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

