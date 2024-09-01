Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 71 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $903.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $945.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $954.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.