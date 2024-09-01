Blue Fin Capital Inc. Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

