Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 0.7% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.84.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

SYK opened at $360.42 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

