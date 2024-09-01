Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

