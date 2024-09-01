bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Update

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,140,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 31st total of 31,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.74.

bluebird bio stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. bluebird bio has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $5.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in bluebird bio by 38.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $2,967,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

