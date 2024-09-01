BNB (BNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. BNB has a market cap of $76.11 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $521.54 or 0.00890601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,909 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
