Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 687.1% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $3,001,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 69,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $154.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

