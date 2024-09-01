Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BAH traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $158.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

