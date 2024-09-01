Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,663,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,125 shares of company stock worth $1,669,148. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.90 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

