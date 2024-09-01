BrightPath Early Learning (CVE:BPE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

BrightPath Early Learning Inc (CVE:BPE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.79. BrightPath Early Learning shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 75,900 shares traded.
BrightPath Early Learning Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80.
About BrightPath Early Learning
BrightPath Early Learning Inc, formerly Edleun Group Inc, is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of community-based early learning and care centers across Canada. The Company’s segments include Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The Company’s segments are engaged in the provision of child development and care services.
