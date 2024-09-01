British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

BTLCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

